Woman Charged With Making Fraudulent Deposits, Withdrawals From Bank Account

A 38-year-old woman is charged after allegedly making numerous fraudulent deposits and withdrawals from her bank account.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Minnesota man for drunken driving, which would be his 10th offense if convicted.
A Mankato woman is charged with wrongfully obtaining public assistance from Blue Earth County Human Services. According to the criminal complaint, authorities began investigating 41-year-old Akelo Agwa, of Mankato, back in March.
Avid parade goers are staking out their claims along the Fun Days parade route
Authorities have named the 14-month-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Maple Grove
Three people are injured in an accident in Martin County. It happened just before 11 last night.
Authorities say a central Minnesota man fell to his death through his home's second-level sliding door, which does not have a patio or deck on the other side.
State officials are warning that Republicans' latest health care bill in Congress could have dire effects in Minnesota
