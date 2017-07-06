Woman Charged With Making Fraudulent Deposits, Withdrawals From Bank Account

A 38-year-old woman is charged in Blue Earth County after allegedly making numerous fraudulent deposits and withdrawals from her bank account.

An employee from the commercial business where 38-year-old Tiffany Miller opened an account, stated that the fraud occurred during the month of May, totaling over $16,000.

The bank employee told police that Miller was depositing the checks through the bank’s online deposit feature.

During questioning with police, Miller first denied writing bad checks. She later told police that she wrote the checks and cashed them knowing money was not in the account.

Authorities say Miller did not take responsibility for all of the deposits and withdrawals.

She is charged with one count of theft and one count of check forgery.