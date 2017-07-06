Iowa Governor's Campaign Aide Says He Made Mistake

The campaign manager for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says he will remain in his position following his conviction for public intoxication.

Phil Valenziano says in a statement he made a mistake and is "disappointed in myself for letting down the governor and her team." He says he pleaded guilty and "will ensure this never happens again."

He says he informed Reynolds after his June 23 arrest, which came days after she announced he would manage her 2018 campaign. He says he will "be remaining in my current role as her campaign manager."

Reynolds' office referred questions to Valenziano, calling it a campaign matter.

A complaint says an officer saw Valenziano urinating outside a suburban Des Moines shopping center. He pleaded guilty to public intoxication after allegedly admitting he was "very drunk."