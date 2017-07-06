Iowa Regulators May Add More Adoption Oversight After Deaths

Iowa officials may add new rules to oversee adoptions in the state after two adopted teen girls died in the past year.

The state Department of Human Services may require families that receive state financial aid for adoptions to document annual doctor visits for their kids.

The Department's new Director, Jerry Foxhoven says requiring the yearly check-ups will add another layer of oversight to the state's child welfare system for adopted children.

The parents of both the girls who died have been accused of neglecting them.

Iowa spent about $42 million in fiscal year 2017 to help families that adopted children with special needs or difficult-to-place children out of foster care. On average, those families received about $7,700 a year per child.