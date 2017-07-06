Power Outage In Mankato, North Mankato

UPDATE:

Xcel Energy says power should be restored in Mankato and North Mankato by 9:30 a.m.

***

Xcel Energy is working to restore power in Mankato and North Mankato after an outage earlier this morning.

The outage began just after 8 a.m., impacting over 1100 Xcel Energy customers.

Xcel Energy did not specify what caused the outage, but says it's working on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible and hopes to have power restored by 11:15 a.m. this morning.