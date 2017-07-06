KEYC - Tourtellotte Pool Temporarily Closed For Maintenance

Tourtellotte Pool Temporarily Closed For Maintenance

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The city of Mankato says Tourtellotte Pool, located on 300 Mabel Street, will be temporarily closed today, while waiting for needed mechanical parts. The city says the pool is expected to reopen tomorrow. 