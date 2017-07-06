Dayton Asks Training Fund To Be Named For Castile

A 38-year-old woman is charged after allegedly making numerous fraudulent deposits and withdrawals from her bank account.
Xcel Energy returned power to residents by 11:30 a.m.
The chairman of Sun Country Airlines told employees he has fired the man who served as president and chief executive of the Minnesota-based carrier since 2015.
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Minnesota man for drunken driving, which would be his 10th offense if convicted.
Avid parade goers are staking out their claims along the Fun Days parade route
A Mankato woman is charged with wrongfully obtaining public assistance from Blue Earth County Human Services. According to the criminal complaint, authorities began investigating 41-year-old Akelo Agwa, of Mankato, back in March.
Authorities have named the 14-month-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Maple Grove
