THROWBACK THURSDAY: St. John's Episcopal Church A Congregation In Mankato Since 1866

Jessica Potter with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 this Midday for today's Throwback Thursday segment.

St. John's Episcopal Church has been a congregation in Mankato since 1866. While the current building is not the original structure, the congregation has always met on the corner of Warren and Broad Streets. The image shown here is of the first building, which underwent renovations in 1891 and was destroyed by fire in 1922. There was a new parish hall built on the same location. The current church building opened in 1966. The Blue Earth County Historical Society will host The Saint John's Bible exhibit July 8-September 1. For more on the exhibit, click here.