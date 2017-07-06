Three Charged In Nicollet County Prostitution Sting

Three of the four people have been charged in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County last month.

The operation took place June 28 as training for 30 officers from 14 agencies across Minnesota taking part.

25 year old Arial King of Minneapolis, 35 year old Nathan Lyons of Shakopee, and 41 year old Christopher Meyer of Mankato each face a gross misdemeanor charge for offering or agreeing to hire or engage in prostitution in a public place.