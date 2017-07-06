Duluth Police Looking For Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

The Duluth Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Leah Buehring, 17, of Duluth.

She was last seen near the area of 4000 West 9th Street in Duluth on July 1.

Leah has not been seen or heard from since and may be in need of medical care and authorities are concerned for her welfare.

Leah is described as a fair skinned white female with brown hair and hazel/brown eyes, 5’7” tall and 180 pounds.

It is possible she may still be in the Duluth/Superior area but she could be anywhere. She may also be using the name Angel Faith James and she may have a knee brace on her right knee. If you think you have seen Leah or know of her whereabouts please contact the Duluth PD at 218-625-3581 or dial 911.

-KEYC News 12