Grader Driver Killed in Crash With Train in NE Minnesota

Authorities say one person died when a train struck a road grader in the northeastern Minnesota town of Zim.

The St. Louis County sheriff's department says the crash just before noon Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver of the road grader died. That person's name has not been released. No train cars derailed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Zim is about 40 miles northwest of Duluth.

