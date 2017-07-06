UPDATE: Hibbing Man Killed in Crash With Train in NE Minnesota

Updated: 7:08 a.m.

Authorities say a Hibbing man died when a train struck a road grader in the northeastern Minnesota town of Zim.

The St. Louis County sheriff's department identified the victim as 67-year-old Walter Maki Jr., who was driving the grader. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No train cars derailed as a result of the collision.

The cause of the crash, which happened just before noon Tuesday, remains under investigation.

Zim is about 40 miles northwest of Duluth.

-KEYC News 12