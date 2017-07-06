Law Enforcement Bulking Up Enforcement For Speeding With No Reason

Summer is one of the busiest times on Minnesota roads, but also one of the most dangerous.

One of the biggest problems is speed and over the next few weeks, hundreds of law enforcement agencies will focusing to put on the breaks.

With winter now well an afterthought, Minnesotans are flocking out into the great outdoors.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said, "This time of year we see an increase of speeds just because the weather's nicer and the driving conditions are usually favorable higher speeds or unsafe speeds."

Those heading out on a road trip this weekend had best keep that mph within the posted speeds.

More than 300 agencies including state patrol, sheriff and police begin 17 days of extra enforcement July 7 to help keep speeds in check before it possibly turns into a deadly crash.

Sgt. Christianson said, "We'll see an increase in the 100 deadliest days, and speed is usually one of the main factors in our fatal crashes throughout the state of Minnesota."

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there were 92 speed related fatalities in 2016.

That's up 18 percent from 2015.

But pushing down on the gas isn't just a danger for drivers behind the wheel, but those who call the road their office.

Affordable Towing Tow Truck Driver Jon Foster said, "I've seen things where people have gone up the ramps of the bed, and operators have been killed and hurt."

Jon Foster, a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing, says when responding to a stalled car or a crash, drivers need to pitch in to provide a safe working space by slowing down and following the law.

Foster said, "Comes down to awareness and keeping an eye on surrounding and if you do see emergency personnel, whether it be road workers, police departments, tow operators, it doesn't matter what company, who it is, the courtesy and the law is to slow down and move over."

While the cost of a speeding ticket varies by county, it not cheap; 10 miles over usually costs about $110 and goes up from there.

The extra enforcement runs through July 23.

The state is receiving funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to cover overtime costs of the extra enforcement.

--KEYC News 12

