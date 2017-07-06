Summer Camp For Kids With Type I Diabetes

Does your child battle with Type I Diabetes?



If so, there is a summer camp near Lake Washington that invites families to join their kids in a fun and educational environment.



From August 13th through the 17th, Camp Sweet Life will host a day camp for kids ages 5–7 and an overnight camp for ages 8 and up.

During the week, children will get to enjoy a camp–like atmosphere both inside and out.

Including music, food and a few new surprises this year.

They will also learn more about the use of insulin shots and pumps, as well as the disease itself, which is what brings everyone here.



Executive Director of Camp Sweet Life said to be able to work with the parents and the families, so that way they understand what diabetes is all about. To know that kids can do anything they want to do with Type I Diabetes.



Throughout the rest of the month, Erbert and Gerberts will be putting on a fundraiser in which people can donate and earn comet bucks that can be used for future purchases.

On September 16 at Sibley Park, another fundraiser will be held that includes a kids and adult glow in the dark run.

For more information, you can visit campsweetlife.org.

-KEYC 12