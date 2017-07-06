Teenager Holds Picnic To Raise Money For Veterans

The fourth of July might be over, but one teenager is continuing to extend his appreciation for our military.



Family, friends and veterans gathered at Bray Park for a picnic to help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Free will donations as well as a silent auction were used to aid in the goal of $10,000.

Along with supporting the military, those in attendance also enjoyed food and games.

All of this was made possible by a 17–year–old from Mankato East High School.



Ethan Bastian said we're just going to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, everything we make is going to them. Just to make some veteran and their family's life easier, somewhere.



The inspiration behind this event came when a veteran named Gary Gullickson, spoke in front of Ethan's history class.

After that, he said he became motivated to help the military and through the process, have met many former veterans.



Navy Veteran Michael Harrington said to have a young man spend this much time to go ahead and put this on for the veterans, it's just really means a lot.



Help from family has turned this idea into a reality, but they say his dedication is why they are so appreciative of him.



His parents John and Bobbie Bastian said you're talking about a 17–year–old that works 7 days a week. He works for the city of Mankato, Monday through Friday, works at Cub Foods Saturday and Sunday and plus able to do this. And we're very proud of him.



Ethan hopes to make this picnic an annual event and if you'd like to help, visit woundedwarriorproject.org or visit Ethan's page at Military Sport Picnic.

-KEYC 12