Teenager Holds Picnic To Raise Money For Veterans

A 38-year-old woman is charged after allegedly making numerous fraudulent deposits and withdrawals from her bank account.
Xcel Energy returned power to residents by 11:30 a.m.
Three of the four people have been charged in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County last month.
The chairman of Sun Country Airlines told employees he has fired the man who served as president and chief executive of the Minnesota-based carrier since 2015.
An unusual catch turned up in a Lyon County lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Minnesota man for drunken driving, which would be his 10th offense if convicted.
Avid parade goers are staking out their claims along the Fun Days parade route
