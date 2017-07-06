Minnesota DNR Upgrading Electronic Licensing System in 2020

Minnesota hunters and anglers can expect a more modern electronic licensing system with some new bells and whistles.

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for a vendor to upgrade the system when its current vendor contract expires in 2020.

DNR licensing program director Steve Michaels says it's still too early to say exactly what the new system will include. But he says customers will find it easier to buy licenses and tags online and to register animals from mobile devices or computers.

Customers can already buy and print many licenses at home, except for those that include tags such as deer permits. He says it might become possible, for example, to download a tag onto a mobile device.

The DNR hopes to save up to $1.5 million.

-KEYC News 12