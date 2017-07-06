Keeping Cool During High Temps

The heat was no joke Thursday.



The best way to cool off was to be as close to water as possible. Which is exactly what swimmers at the Waseca Water Park did.

By 2:15 this afternoon, the park already had 490 guests who all had the same thought...



"It's super hot."

"We were going to go to Valley Fair but it was so hot, we're probably going to go tomorrow."

"It's hot out."

"It's so hot."

"It's super hot out today."

"The warm weather."

"It's really hot out."



With temperatures reaching the mid-nineties the park expected to see 600 people before the day was over...having fun anyway they can.



"Slides."

"Diving board."

"Everything."

"Yeah, everything."



At Clear Lake in Waseca folks spent the day boating, tubing, kayaking and of course...



"Swimming!"



Not everyone got to spend the day on the water though...



"Pretty rough. Lot's of water."



With it being only the first week of July, this definitely won't be the last hot day we see.

--KEYC News 12