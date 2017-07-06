Cajun Flair At The Fair

Fun Days is underway.

The first big evening of rides and fair food was tonight in Wheeler Park.

And among the dozen choices for food at the Fun Days Fair, one has a certain Cajun flair.



"Got some Cajun chicken fresh out of the fryer. Finger-licking good, now pay attention," Mitchell said.

The drawl says it all, as does the Cajun sausage on the menu.

For the past 25 years George Mitchell and his Big Easy food stand have been making their way to North Mankato for Fun Days.

George has been at for 64 years. Pretty much since the day he was born.

"She married into it. I was born into it. We're going on the third generation now. Our base is in Tampa, and we'll start there and work all the way up to the Canadian border, then back home. It's a nine month season," Mitchell said.

So if you're looking for a little bit of variation in your fair food, the Cajun spices will be waiting for you.

He's been there for a while. He probably has it down by now.

"Making everybody happy. Try to, anyway," Mitchell said.

-- KEYC News 12.