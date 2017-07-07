Marshall Named Host City For 2017 MN Governor's Pheasant Opener

An unusual catch turned up in a Lyon County lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Three of the four people have been charged in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County last month.
A 38-year-old woman is charged after allegedly making numerous fraudulent deposits and withdrawals from her bank account.
One of the biggest problems during the summer is speed and over the next few weeks, hundreds of law enforcement agencies will focusing to put on the breaks.
The Duluth Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Leah Buehring, 17, of Duluth
The fourth of July might be over, but one teenager is continuing to extend his appreciation for our military.
A St. Paul man accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son is charged with second degree murder.
Authorities say one person died when a train struck a road grader in the northeastern Minnesota town of Zim
