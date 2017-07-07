Marshall Named Host City For 2017 MN Governor's Pheasant Opener

It may be only summer, but planning is already underway for the 2017 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener this October.

The city of Marshall has been selected to host the governor for the mid-October event.

The city last hosted the event in 2012 and was selected again this year based on the area’s hunting land, event facilities and community support.

The event takes place October 13 and 14 and will include a public dedication of the James Meger Wildlife Management Area and a community celebration dinner, in addition to pheasant hunting.

The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener was initiated by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2011.