2017 Fire Deaths Up In Minnesota Over Last Year

It’s been a deadly year for house fires across Minnesota.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office says 30 people have died in fires so far this year, up 36 percent over the 22 fire deaths reported at this time last year.

The latest fatality was last week in Maplewood when a 76-year-old man died in a fire at his home.

Officials say careless smoking is historically the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota.

Firefighters say it’s best to never smoke inside or if you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and dispose of cigarettes in a sturdy container filled with water or sand.