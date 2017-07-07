Police Investigating Stabbing in Redwood Falls

The Redwood Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Redwood Area Hospital just after 2 p.m. on a report of a male victim that had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim told police the incident happened during a confrontation with two people at 226 Westfalls Drive in Redwood Falls.

Later in the day, officers searched that home on Westfalls Drive and took one suspect into custody. Another suspect is being sought by law enforcement.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public.