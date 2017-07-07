Minnesota Driver And Vehicle Services Prepare For Upgrades And Interruptions

If you need to renew your license plate tabs or driver's license this month? You're going to want to plan ahead.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says online vehicle tab renewal and other DVS services will be unavailable from July 17 through the 24.

From July 20 through the 24 there will also be limited services available at all office locations.

Driver's license services will also be unavailable on July 22, when most DVS and deputy registrar offices will be closed.

DVS will be replacing the system used for motor vehicle and driver's license transactions and record information. The new system will replace the current 30–year–old program.

DVS says once the new system is in place, turnaround time for title transactions are expected to be reduced.

But immediately following the upgrades, customers should prepare for a visit to take extra time as staff adjust to the new system.

