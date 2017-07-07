Repeat Offender Charged In Blue Earth County With Indecent Exposure

A repeat offender is charged for the second time in less than a month with indecent exposure.

According to the criminal complaint, the caretaker of a Mankato apartment building told police that his grandson had seen 49-year-old David Martin Johnson, of Mankato, walking naked through the halls of the apartment building.

During questioning, Johnson told police he had no recollection of the incident. After seeing video surveillance of himself, he told police he suffered from major depression with psychotic features.

He is charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Johnson has prior convictions of indecent exposure from 2015 and 2005. He was last charged back in June after allegedly exposing himself to passersby on Broad Street in Mankato.