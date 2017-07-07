PICK OF THE LITTER: Odette Looks To Help Others Heal

Terri from BENCHS joined us this Midday with today's Pick of the Litter Odette. Odette is 4-years-old and has been at the shelter for about two weeks. She is a rescue dog from Texas. She is heartworm positive, but BENCHS says the disease is temporary and her treatment will be paid for even after her adoption. Odette would do well in as a healing hand in a home, serving as a therapy or service dog for those with PTSD or disorder, like autism.

You can find out how to adopt Odette, by calling BENCHS at 507-625-6373.