Two Airlifted In Faribault Train Vs. SUV Crash

Authorities are investigating an accident involving a train and SUV this morning in Faribault.

Officers responded to the crash in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue NW near Faribault Woolen Mills just before 9:30.

The preliminary investigation found the SUV, driven by 49-year-old Shan Roehrick, was southbound on 2nd Avenue Northwest when the driver struck a train that was backing across the street.

Both the driver and a railroad employee on board the train, 26-year-old Damien NorthO’Brien, were airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Faribault police and the Minnesota State Patrol Reconstruction Unit are continuing the investigation.