Dayton Expresses Support For Police After Blowback

Gov. Mark Dayton is stressing his support for police officers after facing backlash for his handling of the death of a black man shot and killed by an officer last year.

Thursday was the first anniversary of the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Castile, who was black, was shot and killed by Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop last July. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month.

Dayton gathered with Castile's family members and pushed to name a new police training fund in his memory. Prominent police unions called that suggestion an insult.

Dayton expressed his confidence in officers after meeting with law enforcement organizations on Friday. Dayton says it's difficult to toe the line between supporting the black community and their calls for police reform and supporting law enforcement.