Blue Earth's Giant Statue Celebrates Birthday



The kickoff for Giant Days started on Friday.



Hundreds gathered at the corner of Main and Seventh Street to enjoy free hot dogs and root beer floats.

This congregation is the kickoff to Giant Days, an annual event in Blue Earth that is celebrated the first weekend after the Fourth of July.

What is Giant Days you ask?



The reason for the celebration is due to the 38th birthday of Blue Earth's Green Giant who stands 55 feet tall.

He symbolizes the relationship between the city and the Green Giant company, who continue to grow corn and peas in the area.

And since 1979, when this hulking statue was placed here, people from across the globe come to witness its size and also learn some interesting facts.

As for the party, First Bank and Bevcomm have partnered to put this event on for the last six years and say they are just trying to show gratitude to their customers.



First Bank's Bruce Hanson said we're just glad to be a part of it and give back to the community a little bit. You know, it's just fun for us to do that. They've been very supportive of the bank.



Bevcomm's Amy Schonborn said we just love it. This is appreciation for everyone who does business with us throughout the year. We as the communications provider serve most of the people sitting here today.



Today is just the beginning, as many more events are on schedule for Saturday and Sunday.



Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau Cindy Lyon said you can get your bang for your buck because a lot of stuff is free and it's just a great time in Blue Earth.



For details on the upcoming festivities, you can visit the Blue Earth Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

Saturday:

7 am- Bike Ride at Faribault County Fairgrounds

8 am to 10 am- Bake Sale Trinity Fair Stand

11 am to 2 pm- Pie, ice cream and food will be given out at the Veterans Building

10 am to 3 pm- Street Rod and Classic Car Show at the fairgrounds (Pine Wood Derby hosted by BEA Boy Scouts will take place as well)

9 am to 6 pm- Food, games, petting zoo and more at Gazebo Park

9 am- Kutsi Classic Tournament (three different golf games) at Riverside Town & Country Club

10 am to 1 pm- Giant Garden Tour at The Twisted Vine Floral

8:30 pm to 12:30 am- Street Dance at the fairgrounds (fireworks at end)

Sunday:

9:30 am to 1 pm- Breakfast

- KEYC 12