Fun At Fun Days For MRCI

Clients of MRCI got to enjoy Fun Days all to themselves.

This third annual event encourages clients with disabilities or special needs to enjoy a less crowded carnival atmosphere.

They got to hop on the rides, explore food vendors and a chance to interact.

MRCI Support Specialist Chelsea Zamudio said, "They're having so much fun, and it's really fun for them to be able to be with their peers in a good non–judgmental setting and get on all the rides. Have fun with everybody at work, and it's good to be able to lay back from work a little bit and get out and have some free time."

About 30 of MRCI's clients took part in the event.

The Fun Day Festivities continue tomorrow with the parade and carnival tonight and this weekend.

?

--KEYC News 12