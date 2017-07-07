Fun At Fun Days For MRCI

The Redwood Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place yesterday afternoon.
An unusual catch turned up in a Lyon County lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Three of the four people have been charged in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County last month.
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a train and SUV this morning in Faribault.
A repeat offender is charged for the second time in less than a month with indecent exposure.
A St. Paul man accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son is charged with second degree murder.
When a daycare in Fairmont was told its doors were closing, the city pulled together to offer a unique solution.
A dying man in Minnesota can cross something off his bucket list: crossing a new bridge into Wisconsin. 82-year-old Jack Bohmert crossed the new St. Croix River bridge Thursday.
