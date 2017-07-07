Conditions Ripe For Big Mosquito Swarm Soon

Wet conditions at the end of June, combined with the recent heat wave, means the next crop of mosquitos might just be the year's worst.



Once he gets all suited up, and fires up the Ghostbuster's like spray pack, Jason Quint goes to battle with the worst insect ever evolved.



"You can only go so far. A barrier spray will protect your yard, but if your neighbors are lackadaisical getting rid of water or treating, there's a chance you can get mosquitoes from them. That's why we say team up with your neighbors," Quint said.

Both you and your neighbors need to limit standing water as much as possible. Even the smallest pool can create hundreds of those blood suckers.

"Mosquitoes need very little water to breed. If you think about a water bottle cap, 300 eggs can hatch in there," Quint said.

Not only that, but a single female could potentially produce a billion offspring directly.

The chemicals do a great job keeping mosquitos at bay, and now there's a more organic version of spraying as well.

"Natural spray which is essential oils. It does kill them if they come in contact with it, but it acts as a repellant. That lasts about 14 days," Quint said.

-- KEYC News 12.