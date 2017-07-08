Bacteria Killing Carp Could Affect Other Lake Elysian Fish

Officials have identified bacteria as the likely cause for the death of numerous carp in Lake Elysian in southern Minnesota.

Waterville Area Fisheries Supervisor Craig Soupir says dying carp collected from the lake on Thursday had symptoms of columnaris disease.

The disease is caused by bacteria that are naturally in lake surface water. Soupir suspects the carp became susceptible to the disease because of stress caused by the combination of a recent cool down of water temperature while the carp have been spawning.

It's possible that other pathogens also might have contributed to the carp die-off. Lab results are pending.

Other species of fish in Lake Elysian also can catch columnaris disease, including black crappie, walleye and buffalo.

--KEYC News 12