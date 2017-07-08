Pile It On With Big Results

This year completed another successful year at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade.

The organizers of Pile It On had a big year, collecting $3,715 in cash donations, nearly 500 dollars more than last year, and 2,100 lbs of non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf.

Many members of the ECHO Food Shelf board, Snell Motors, KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato, Target, and Radio Mankato collected donations during the parade.

The Pile It On tradition started in 1993 and over the years has collected over 77 thousand pounds of non-perishable items and over $50,000 dollars in cash donations.

--KEYC News 12