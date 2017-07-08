Thousands Compete At Obstacle Course

Saturday, thousands traveled to Le Sueur to partake in a unique race.



A 5k mud run, also known as the Warrior Dash, took place early Saturday.

Around 5,000 people registered to test themselves against this 3.1 mile makeshift obstacle course, and even more drove in to watch.

The participants had to battle 12 obstacles throughout the run, including the Goliath, a massive water slide that competitors had to climb up before sliding down.

Of course, it wouldn't be a mud run if these individuals didn't get dirty, and the creators of the course saved that for the very end.

Once these challengers finished avoiding the barbwire, they ran up a small hill to the finish line where volunteers congratulated them with a medal.

Those volunteers as well as everyone who came out, is what makes this event so special according to the Warrior Dash organizer.



Warrior Dash Event Organizer Josh Beck said it's really just a community gathering for people to come here and get together, spend the day together. Our volunteer groups are all local, they all come out and support us for the day which is amazing.



Every 15 minutes, a new wave or group of people would begin the test and for most of those who signed up, this was just an opportunity to push themselves with friends and family.

However, the very first one had some immense implications, as the guys and girls who finished in the Top 3 would automatically qualify for the OCR World and U.S. championships in Canada and Texas later this year.

Yet, coming in first is never a bad thing to have under your belt.



Top male finisher Cole Halla said I really enjoyed the race. I liked, I met new people it was really cool. So, I really enjoyed being out here today.



Top female finisher Andrea Nelson said I always think it's really neat to come here. There's peoples, people of all types and shapes and sizes and abilities. And everybody is having fun and just trying to have, you know a good good course and do their best and accomplish things.



