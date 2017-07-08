Kato BMX Hosts State Qualifier

BMX riders competed in Mankato, Saturday for a state qualifying event.



This is the fourth of eleven that will occur around Minnesota, with the state final taking place in Isanti later in the year.

More than 450 boys and girls took to the track today, from age three to sixty–five, to earn points that could potentially earn them a state title.

Kato BMX, where this track is located, also offers weekly practices and races to the public as well as tutorials, gear, and information about the sport.

Speed drew a huge crowd Saturday, as these bikes are capable of twenty–five miles per hour, but these competitors are what makes this sport so special.



Public Relations Officer Paul Welckle said one of the other great pieces I really love is you see the older ones coaching the younger kids and that since of community inside this event and just our normal weekly races, that's the part that's best. You know kids helping kids. These kids try so hard, you can see their faces when they come off the finish line and the amount of effort they put into it. They're panting, they're tired and they just keep going and going and going.



If you want to see these racers in action, starting at 9 am they will move their talents to New Ulm tomorrow at River Valley BMX, for the same event.



For more information on Kato BMX, visit usabmx.com or visit the Kato BMX Facebook page.

- KEYC 12