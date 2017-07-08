Gov. Mark Dayton Scraps Meeting With Mille Lacs Businesses After Protest

Dayton has canceled a meeting with business owners near Mille Lacs Lake after he was greeted by protesters who oppose how the state manages the lake's struggling walleye population.

People followed the governors boat and circled him.

This was an organized protest after the governor announced a ban on fishing walleye in the lake that began late Thursday night.

That was part of a years long effort to save the lakes walleye population.

The lack of people coming to the lake to fish walleye has affected local business.

The governor docked at fishers resort on the east side of the lake and said he simply wanted to come up here to showcase positive fishing experience people can have without fishing walleye.

Minnesota Democratic Governor Mark Dayton says, “They’re doing their best and if they got it wrong we’ve got an outside group not related to the DNR coming in and they’re going to be in the next six months making their analysis and if there’s things we need to do differently then we’ll do it differently."

The ban on walleye will last three weeks

The governor says the DNR will be doing another assessment of the walleye population again next year and then they'll be better able to determine the next course of action.

--KEYC News 12