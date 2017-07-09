Milroy Dairy Farmer Has Tradition With Naming Cows

Authorities say a crash involving two motorcycles has killed one person and critically injured two others in the northern Twin Cities.
Firefighters are used to relying on each other to battle blazes and emergencies. Yet, Sunday they were enemies as they fought another obstacle.
A dairy farmer in the Southwest town of Milroy has quite the tradition
A repeat offender is charged for the second time in less than a month with indecent exposure.
Terri from BENCHS joined us this Midday with today's Pick of the Litter Odette. Odette is 4-years-old and has been at the shelter for about two weeks. She is a rescue dog from Texas.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public of the Highway 22 detour starting Monday.
A Minnesota health insurance company and the state's largest pediatric hospital system have settled a stalemate affecting about 66,000 patients.
