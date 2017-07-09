Milroy Dairy Farmer Has Tradition With Naming Cows

A dairy farmer in the Southwest town of Milroy has quite the tradition.

Mike Welu loves his dairy cows so much that they have become like family to him.

Welu's passion for dairy started when he was born.

And his love for his cows runs deep.

Mike has named all his cows for the last six generations.

Welu says, “The way I see it, you have maybe 1-3-5 kids in your lifetime, so I like cow’s names and I like reasons behind them.”

Sometimes the names all run in the family.

“There's Annabell, Isabel, Cherrybell, Octobell, Clarabell, Sarabell and there will be a Taco Bell.”

But what might be most impressive, is just how many his family has grown to.

“I get 25 every year and have been doing it up to 625 animals.”

That’s a lot of kids to remember.

“How does a grandma keep track of her grandkids, it’s easy to remember.”

And he knows their every move.

“You know when you go to church and everyone has a spot where they sit, it’s like that, I know where they stand.”

As they stand as a family, right next to each udder.

-KEYC News 12