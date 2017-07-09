Highway 22 Detour Change Begins Monday

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public of the Highway 22 detour starting Monday.

Weather permitting, the detour will be moved from the intersection with County Road 90 south to County Road 10.

MnDOT had asked the contractor to accelerate construction on that portion of the road to help out establishments along the road.

MnDOT reminds drivers to be cautious in and around work zones.

The Highway 22 reconstruction will continue through the summer of 2018.

--KEYC News 12