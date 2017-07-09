Firefighters Compete In Water War

Firefighters are used to relying on each other to battle blazes and emergencies. Yet, Sunday they were enemies as they fought another obstacle.



Fireman and families from seven different towns, gathered near the New Richland Fire Department to compete in an annual water war.

Teams consisted of a group of three, as the objective was to spray a barrel toward the other team's side.

If neither unit could force the barrel to touch the marker within two minutes, the winner would be determined by where it stood when the siren went off.

The format was double elimination, and the guys had to win two out of three to earn their department a victory.

For each matchup, the squads took a turn on opposite hoses so there wasn't an advantage.

Speaking of those hoses, there's a reason why teams consisted of three.



Although this was a fun a competition, it took more than one person to handle this piece of equipment. This hose can put up under a 150 PSI as you can see.



It took every individual involved to maintain the accuracy of the water.

After all was said and done, the championship bout came down to New Richland and Geneva.

Both crews split the first two sessions, which required a winner–take–all matchup.

Just like the previous two, the third took all 180 seconds to decide a winner and in the end, Geneva sprayed themselves to victory.

They say it was a tough task, but a certain strategy helped them take home the trophy.



Geneva firefighter John Bartch said it's tough, it definitely wears on you. But, there's strategies you need down on this and everyone had a good one. That's why we put the giant up front there, he's a little closer to the target.



This set up isn't a coincidence, fireman actually use this to help them practice for real fires.

And while it's beneficial while on duty, this tournament provided a different objective.



New Richland firefighter Josh Moen said it's nice to get away from the actual fire scene setting and get these guys together as a group. Give everybody a tough time here and there and bragging rights. It really brings everybody together as far as a brotherhood, it really does.



Moen added that the communities provide tremendous support and allow emergency responders to continue to serve them.

As for those in attendance Sunday, these brave heroes weren't the only ones enjoying the event.

Kids of all ages didn't mind the excess water being dispensed on this warm Sunday afternoon and some even got a little creative.

- KEYC 12