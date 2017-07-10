2 Confirmed Tornadoes Sunday Night In Blue Earth County

Midday Update:

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say stormy weather spawned a couple of tornadoes in south-central Minnesota.



While most people saw a light show with plenty of rain and some hail, damage from last night's storms is largely isolated.

The area north of Lake Crystal bore the brunt of the severe weather and saw two reports of tornadoes.



One machine shed was ripped apart, its roof laying just a few feet away. Across the road, these residents are cleaning up damage from dozens of trees breaking all over the properties.

One homeowner, Jay Utter says he and his family we're keeping a close eye on the sky before taking shelter.

"We all went down stares in our bathroom and that's when about 5, 10 minutes later it hit and you could feel the thunder and kind of a the pressurized house and our ears popped and stuff like that. It felt like there was being damage being done," says Utter.



The have been no reported injuries. The National Weather Service says one tornado was reported about 10:30 p.m. by a trained spotter between Lake Crystal and Judson. A second twister was seen a short time later about six miles north of Lake Crystal.

The weather service says baseball-sized hail fell in Winthrop and Lafayette.



About 500 acres of farm fields have sustained damage, knocking down corn and breaking stocks.



Original Story: Storms late Sunday night left behind damage in south central Minnesota.

There were two confirmed tornadoes in our region last night, you’re looking at footage of the one that touched down 2 miles northwest of Lake Crystal just before 10:30 p.m.

Another tornado was confirmed by law enforcement in Judson just five minutes later.

In Courtland, the storm tore a roof off of a hog barn, and snapped a tree 12 inches in diameter in Sibley County.

And along with high winds there was also hail damage, baseball size in Lafayette and tennis ball size hail last night in cities in Sibley County.