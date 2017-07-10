2 Confirmed Tornadoes Sunday Night In Blue Earth County

Storms late Sunday night left behind damage in south central Minnesota.
A driver making an illegal U-turn causes a crash in Nicollet County. It happened just before noon yesterday.
A Kasota man is charged after leading police on a high speed chase on his motorcycle.
Authorities say a crash involving two motorcycles has killed one person and critically injured two others in the northern Twin Cities.
A dairy farmer in the Southwest town of Milroy has quite the tradition
Firefighters are used to relying on each other to battle blazes and emergencies. Yet, Sunday they were enemies as they fought another obstacle.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public of the Highway 22 detour starting Monday.
Authorities say a 5-year-old boy pulled from a lake in Woodbury over the weekend has died.
