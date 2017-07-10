Driver Making Illegal U-Turn Causes Crash In Nicollet County

A driver making an illegal U-turn causes a crash in Nicollet County.

It happened just before noon yesterday.

Two vehicles were northbound on Highway 169 when the State Patrol says an unknown vehicle stopped to make an illegal U-turn on the highway.

Both vehicles then attempted to stop behind it and rear-ended one another.

Both drivers, 22-year-old Mitchell Enos, of Savage, and 62-year-old Dale Lange of St. James, along with Lange’s passenger, 58-year-old Karen Lange, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.