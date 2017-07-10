5-Year-Old Found Unresponsive In Woodbury Lake Has Died

Authorities say a 5-year-old boy pulled from a lake in Woodbury over the weekend has died.

Police say the child was reported missing at Carver Lake Park about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers helped officers look for Kendrick Jordan, Jr., who was found in the lake a short time later.

Paramedics began CPR and the boy was rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Woodbury police said Sunday that the child had died.