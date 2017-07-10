Kasota Man Charged In High Speed Chase

A Kasota man is charged after leading police on a high speed chase on his motorcycle.

Authorities were trying to pull over 22-year-old Colin Chabot, of Kasota, around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday on Highway 22.

At that time authorities say he was going 78 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

During the pursuit, police say Chabot was driving at a maximum speed of 139 miles per hour before passing several vehicles in a no passing zone.

Authorities were able to catch up with the motorcyclist just before the Highway 22 intersection at Le Sueur County Road 21.

He was arrested without incident and is being charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.