Vine Warm Water Pool Grand Opening Monday

After several years of fundraising, designing and building, the VINE Adult Community Center holds their grand opening for the new warm water exercise pool.

The value of warm water exercise has been well documented in soothing arthritic joints, decreasing disability in older adults and speeding the healing process after an injury or surgery in people of all ages.

The 19 BY 50 inch pool features an environmentally green regenerative media filtration system and accessibility lift, to allow adults of varying degrees of ability to enjoy the pool.

It will be used for exercise classes, lap swimming and physical therapy.

Health and Wellness Coordinator Karen Christy says, "It's pretty amazing. I mean its been at least I'd say 5-7 years that we've been planning this and to have our first class this morning is amazing, surreal and joyful."

Exercise Class Participant, Janet Kiehm says, "Just a fun group and I especially like the cushion floor and the cushion deck. This is great, just great."

This 1 point 3-million-dollar project is being funded by a variety of sources including grants from the MN Department of Human Services, the Otto Bremer Foundation, contributions from over 200 individuals and businesses, fundraisers and a bank loan.

