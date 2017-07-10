North Mankato Man Formally Announces Congressional Bid

North Mankato resident Dan Feehan formally announces his candidacy today to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 2018.



A native of Red Wing, Feehan is an Army Veteran serving two tours in Iraq.

He also has experience as a middle school teacher and spent the last four years working in the Department of Defense including as Assistance Secretary of Defense. Feehan says it's experience that will serve him well to represent this area in Washington D.C.



"I know what it takes to lead, at all levels. I know what it takes to make federal policy. I know the compromises, the working with others that you don't agree with. In short, I know how the world impacts southern Minnesota and I also know that southern Minnesota impacts the world and I think that's what makes me the best candidate for the seat," says Feehan.



Feehan says some of the issues voters have expressed concern about are health care, job creation in the rural economy and national security. Feehan is seeking the Democratic endorsement, along with three others that have announced.

