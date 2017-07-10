Why You Should Ignore the 'Jayden K. Smith' Facebook Message

If you’ve checked your Facebook messenger lately, you may notice a warning from your friends telling you to ignore a friend request from a Jayden K. Smith because he’s a hacker. If your friend has sent you one of those messages, your friend has been duped. This is just another Facebook hoax.



One version of the message reads,

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks.”



This type of hoax has actually been around for years and circulated before with different variations of the name, including Bobby Roberts, Anwar Jitou and Tanner Dwyer to name a few.

Sending mass friend requests is also a violation of Facebook's terms and conditions regarding spam. So if Jayden K. Smith were doing this, Facebook would handle the situation quickly.

Delta isn’t giving away free flights when you share their post and Jayden K. Smith isn’t sending you friend requests in order to steal your information. But it’s always good practice not to add people you don’t know on Facebook.

Facebook has a help page for avoiding scams.



How do I avoid scams on Facebook? Scams on Facebook happen when people create fake accounts or hack into existing Facebook accounts or Pages you've liked. The scammers use these fake or compromised accounts to trick you into giving them money or personal information. If you've received a message that you believe is a scam, you should avoid responding and report the message to Facebook. Here are some common scams to watch out for: Romance scams : Romance scammers typically send romantic messages to people they don’t know, often pretending to be divorced, widowed or in a bad marriage. They'll engage in online relationships in hopes of receiving money for flights or visas. Their goal is to gain your trust, so the conversations may continue for weeks before they ask for money.

Lottery scams : Lottery scams are often carried out from accounts or Pages impersonating someone you know or an organization (such as a government agency or Facebook). The messages will claim that you're among the winners of a lottery and that you can receive your money for a small advance fee. The scammer may ask you to provide personal information, such as your physical address or bank details.

Loan scams : Loan scammers send messages and leave posts offering instant loans at a low interest rate for a small advance fee.

Access Token Theft: A link is shared with you that requests access to your Facebook account or Page. The link may look like it came from a legitimate app, but instead it is a way that spammers can gain access to your account and spread spam. To protect yourself from scams, watch out for the following: People asking you for money who you don’t know in person

People asking you for advance fees to receive a loan, prize or other winnings

People asking you to move your conversation off Facebook (such as a separate email address)

People claiming to be a friend or relative in an emergency

Messages or posts with poor spelling and grammatical mistakes

Pages representing large companies, organizations or public figures that are not verified verified

People or accounts directing you to a Page to claim a prize You can also learn more about keeping your account secure.



You can find it more information from Facebook here.

KEYC News 12