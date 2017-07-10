Redwood Falls Police Looking For Stabbing Suspect

A Redwood Falls man is wanted by authorities after being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon following a stabbing in Redwood Falls on July 6, 2017.

Javen Michael Ahrens, 20, was allegedly involved in an incident in which another Redwood Falls man was stabbed several times. The incident occurred at 226 Westfalls in Redwood Falls.

The Redwood County Attorney Office has charged Ahrens with felony Assault in the Second Degree and misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree. A warrant was issued by the Redwood County District Court as the whereabouts of Ahrens are unknown.

The complaint filed by the Redwood County Attorney’s Office alleges that Ahrens and the victim were involved in an argument that became physical. The victim told police that Ahrens hit him and then held him on the ground, stabbing him eight times. The Redwood Falls Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence at Westfalls and located the alleged weapon and other evidence.

Officers searched the area but could not find Ahrens and it is feared he has left the area. The Redwood Falls Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating Ahrens as he is considered dangerous.

Ahrens is described as 6 feet tall, approximately 140 pounds, Native American with brown hair and brown eyes. He has facial hair and was last seen in the Westfalls Housing Complex in Redwood Falls on July 6, 2017.

Any information about the whereabouts of this fugitive should be immediately directed to the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005. In case of emergency, please call 911.

-KEYC News 12