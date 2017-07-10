MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

Over the past few months, the Homecoming Committee, Student Events Team, and the Student Association have worked together to discuss the topic of the King and Queen titles to be inclusive.

Homecoming Royalty will be chosen based on ten percent at the Maverick pride day, 15 percent attending meet your candidate, 40 percent will be on their interview, and then 35 percent will be on voting.

Some new questions that are added to the application are if they prefer a crown or a tiara and what their preferred pronouns are.

--KEYC News 12