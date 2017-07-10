Charges Requested for Mankato Man for Using B.B. Gun In Town

Charges are requested for a Mankato man who allegedly shot his neighbor with a b-b gun.

Mankato Public Safety got a call from the 300 block of Mound Avenue just after 10 Saturday night from a resident claiming to have been shot by a b-b gun or air pellet by one of their neighbors.

An investigation found one of the neighbors says he shot at a critter with a b-b gun, and now charges have been requested for 2nd degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, as well as a dangerous weapon discharge in the city.

B-B guns are considered a firearm and it is against the law to fire one in the city limits.

---KEYC News 12