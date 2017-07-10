Mankato East Sisters Continue Family Tradition by Joining Marines

It's not surprising when siblings decide to enlist together. But, two sisters from Mankato East stand out among the rest.



"She texted me, I just joined the Marines. Well if you're going to do something crazy then I might as well go with you."



"Forced her in it. I was like, okay well we're doing the Marine Corps. She's like wait, I wanted to do Navy, well now you're doing the Marines."



17-year-old twins Magdalene and Rebecca Steinbauer are following in the footsteps of military family members but creating their own path with the Marines.



"The Marine Corps is the branch my family hasn't done," Magdalene said. "My mom was Air Force along with her sister she was also Air Force and then my uncle was in Navy, all three of my grandpas were in Army."



The girls are not worried about what's expected of them in the Corps, in fact they can't wait to get started.



"It's going to be a challenge but I'm going to push myself to the limit," Rebecca said.



"I'm looking forward to the challenge and getting ready to push myself to that limit as well as exceed it, I'm really excited to exceed it," Magdalene added.



The twins still need to graduate from high school, then it's off to recruit training in Parris Island.



"That's the awesome thing about enlisting now, they have this full year to get them prepared that way we know when they go down we're not going to have any issues with them completing boot camp," Station Commander SSgt Tyler Clabaugh said.



No matter what the Marine Corps throws their way, they know they can make it through because they have each other.



"She motivates me and she also pushes me," Magdalene said.



"We have been together through thick and thin, there's not a story in my head that she has not lived through or been there," Rebecca added.



Excited to start this new chapter together, just as they've done their entire lives.

--KEYC News 12