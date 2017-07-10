Tornadoes Strike Small Area But Leave A Lot To Clean Up

Some residents will be cleaning up for days north of Lake Crystal after severe weather rolled through July 9.

The National Weather Service has determined an EF 1 tornado cut a path through an area a few miles north of Lake Crystal.

This area bore the brunt of the severe weather that moved through, and it's primarily down one gravel road.

Resident Jay Utter said, "Kind of following the weather all night long, it looked like there were some pretty nasty cells."

Down 505th Avenue, a usually quiet gravel road is turned into clean up alley after severe storms, and a tornado made their way through just north of Lake Crystal.

Resident Mike Johnson said, "Lasted maybe, I don't 30 seconds or so, and started to ebb and then it kind of died out to just regular rain and thunder."

Utter said, "I don't know how many trees, probably 30, 40 trees are gone. The roof on the back looks like the shingles are off and underneath are off so we might have to tap that."

It's leaving Jay Utter, his family and neighbors with a lot to clean up.

Utter said, "My camper got moved about 15 to 20 feet, and it tipped on its side and broke out the back window."

Across the road, a machine shed endured the storm's wrath, ripping apart, with the roof landing a few feet away.

Metal scattered down the road, catching on a powerline and flying into the lawn of Mike Johnson about a quarter mile away.

Johnson said, "There's some of the corrugated metal from the machine shed that's down the road a little ways that flew, flew up here."

Johnson's home made it out largely unscathed as trees now litter his yard.

Johnson said, "Trees kind of fell, in a way, the right way and didn't fall directly on the house or didn't fall directly on any vehicles, so we got lucky."

And while these residents clean up the mess, power crews are also working to repair mangled lines and downed poles.

The have been no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service says an EF 0 tornado spun up three miles north of Courtland starting after 9:30 p.m. July 10.

A second confirmed twister happened around 10:30 about four miles north of Lake Crystal, with wind speeds up to 95 miles per hour.

Following last night's storms, farmers are also assessing damage to crops.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, about 600 acres of crops were flattened.

Along County Road 20 north of Lake Crystal, corn fields are no longer standing tall and some stocks have been snapped in half.

This late in the growing season, even if the crops can recover, the damage could linger through the season.

Ag Expert Kent Thiesse said, "Either on a soybean plant or a corn plant, sometimes the plant is damaged, and you can have further damage occur later in the year where the plant will tip over once it gets soybean pod on or ears."

Damage to crops has also been reported in Brown, Nicollet and Sibley Counties.

