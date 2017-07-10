Dan Feehan Formally Announces Candidacy

North Mankato resident Dan Feehan formally announces his candidacy to replace outgoing Congressman Tim Walz in 2018.

A native of Red Wing, Feehan is an Army Veteran serving two tours in Iraq.

He also has experience as a middle school teacher and spent the last four years working in the Department of Defense including as an Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Feehan says it's experience that will serve him well if elected to represent this area in Washington D.C.

Feehan said, "I know what it takes to lead, at all levels. I know what it takes to make federal policy. I know the compromises, the working with others that you don't agree with. In short, I know how the world impacts southern Minnesota, and I also know that southern Minnesota impacts the world and I think that's what makes me the best candidate for the seat."

Feehan says some of the issues voters have expressed concern about are health care, job creation in the rural economy and national security.

Feehan is seeking the Democratic endorsement, along with three others who have announced.

