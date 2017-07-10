In Old Town Battle, Mankato City Council Sides With Food Truck Hub

Storms late Sunday night left behind damage in south central Minnesota.
MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.
A Kasota man is charged after leading police on a high speed chase on his motorcycle.
A driver making an illegal U-turn causes a crash in Nicollet County. It happened just before noon yesterday.
A Redwood Falls man is wanted by authorities after being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon following a stabbing in Redwood Falls on July 6, 2017
If you’ve checked your Facebook messenger lately, you may notice a warning from your friends telling you to ignore a friend request from a Jayden K. Smith because he’s a hacker. This is just another Facebook hoax.
Authorities say a crash involving two motorcycles has killed one person and critically injured two others in the northern Twin Cities.
Some residents will be cleaning up for days north of Lake Crystal after severe weather rolled through July 9.
