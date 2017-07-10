In Old Town Battle, Mankato City Council Sides With Food Truck Hub

By a 5-1 vote tonight, the Mankato City Council gives the greenlight for a food truck hub in Old Town.



Dain Fisher asked the council to let him develop a gravel lot on his father Kurt Fisher's property on Riverfront Drive to allow food trucks to hook up to power and water for a small fee.

The move was opposed by current restaurants in the Old Town section of Mankato.



Other items of note from tonight's council meeting: the public hearing and vote on whether to increase the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 was pushed back to August 28th.

And proposed regulation on ride sharing services is scheduled for July 24th.

The potential regulations include background checks, a strike system, and a $1,500 annual license fee for companies like Lyft and Uber.